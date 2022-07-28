Jim Dey | 'Whacking' a client is a definite lawyer no-no
When lawyers screw up, they face penalties like reprimands and law license suspensions.
When they cross the line into criminal conduct, they enter a never-never land that can include prison and indefinite forfeiture of their license to practice law.
But what about contrition, reform and rehabilitation? Is professional redemption a viable possibility for a fallen lawyer?
The astounding case of Jason Smiekel provides an answer that is not encouraging to onetime lawyers on the outside looking in.
Stripped of his law license in 2013, he tried to get it back by petitioning the Illinois Supreme Court for reinstatement.
The state’s Attorney’s Registration & Disciplinary Commission gave Smiekel a respectful hearing but recently, and emphatically, rejected Smiekel’s request.
The Illinois Supreme Court has the last word, but the facts of Smiekel’s case are just too aggravatingly weird to expect a different result.
Here’s why: Lawyers may fantasize about killing difficult clients, but Smiekel actually hired a “hit man” to do the job. The purported “hit man” was actually an undercover cop, and Smiekel was imprisoned after pleading guilty to the murder scheme.
As if that’s not enough, the story is even juicier than those facts suggest.
Disbarred lawyers must clear a variety of hurdles to win reinstatement. The ARDC considered the degree of misconduct, Smiekel’s maturity at the time of the misconduct and whether Smiekel recognized how badly he had erred. Additionally, the ARDC panel considered Smiekel’s post-arrest conduct and his candor during the reinstatement proceedings.
Needless to say, the ARDC panel said Smiekel’s unethical and criminal behavior “weigh(ed) heavily against reinstatement.”
Here’s what happened.
Smiekel and a law partner represented Brian Hegg in a child custody issue with Hegg’s former girlfriend, Megan Wangall.
Smiekel’s first mistake was to engage in a romantic relationship with Wangall. Later, acting on his partner’s advice, Smiekel withdrew from representing Hegg.
Under the influence of heavy drinking and stress that induced at least one panic attack, Smiekel became convinced — mistakenly — that Hegg planned to harm him.
That’s when he started looking for a hit man and, through a neighbor, met with “Chris,” the hit man/police officer. Smiekel paid Chris $8,500 upfront, money Smiekel borrowed from his grandmother.
That’s when Smiekel, then 29, was arrested.
Sentenced to 102 months in prison, Smiekel was a model prisoner, participating in mental health and substance abuse programs. He was released early from prison in 2018 for good behavior.
Smiekel has held a series of jobs, sometimes being forthright about his criminal background and sometimes not. He’s currently working for Federal Express, where he’s received awards and promotions and is currently enrolled in a management training program.
He’s done volunteer work, but how much was unclear. Smiekel has tried to stay up to date on the law. His character witnesses spoke highly of him and a lawyer friend said he would take Smiekel — whom he called honest, talented and hardworking — into his firm.
Nonetheless, the ARDC panel said no to Smiekel, outlining his ethical lapse in having a romantic relationship with his client’s ex-girlfriend and, most seriously, the fact that his crime was one of the most serious a person can commit.
The ARDC panel noted the “connections” between the crime and Smiekel’s professional status “make the misconduct even more troubling.”
Other lawyers who crossed a legal line have been reinstated to the practice of law. But the ARDC panel said Smiekel’s conduct was “so reprehensible that it creates an extraordinarily heavy burden to overcome.”
The ARDC panel concluded there was insufficient evidence to conclude “the public and the (legal) profession would be served” by restoring Smiekel’s law license.
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-393-8251.