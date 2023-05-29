It happens several times a year — just like clockwork.
Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, Labor Day roll around, all preceded by heavy-handed official warnings from law enforcement.
There’s nothing wrong, of course, with a friendly warning. But Illinois State Police distinguish themselves with a bully-boy approach by issuing not-so-veiled threats to those who fail to buckle their seat belts or drink too much and then drive.
“Click it or ticket,” they snarl.
Or, they say, “It’s not just the safe thing to do. It’s the law.”
Grrrrr. Maybe it’s a testosterone thing. They just can’t resist adopting the alpha male approach and lording it over the minions with threats of negative consequences for non-compliance.
But, if the goal is to win cooperation, wouldn’t it be better to take a kinder, gentler approach? After all, you catch more flies with honey than vinegar.
At this point in the game, seat-belt compliance isn’t a big issue.
Some may — for reasons known only to them — choose not to wear them or maybe forget. Most people know they’re doing themselves a favor by buckling up.
The accident statistics are undeniable. Un-belted passengers involved in a serious crash can sustain grievous, possibly fatal injuries by being thrown around the inside of their vehicles or ejected from them.
So it’s a limited population of motorists police are trying to reach, a segment that has been deaf to previous warnings about safe driving practices.
How likely are they to be impressed by the state’s intimidation tactics? Wouldn’t they be just as likely to dig in their heels in defiance?
Maybe state police Director Brendan Kelly should take a different approach to achieve his goal of increases in seat-belt use by offering real concern, not condescension.
If the state is going to advertise, how about testimonials from officers who’ve worked scenes of traffic fatalities where un-belted passengers were severely injured or killed?
Why not express the state’s hope that people get to where they are going in a safe manner so they can enjoy another Memorial Day next year?
There are obvious benefits to seat-belt use. Why not explain them in ways that strike a human chord of people’s responsibility to themselves and others, especially family members and friends?
Wouldn’t those messages be more warmly received than the standard threat that the heavy hand of the state will pull people over and give them an expensive ticket?
After all, if law officers want to be perceived by the public as Officer Friendlies, they’ve got to be friendly in their public messaging.
There are, of course, those who are beyond persuasion, and they live — or not — with the consequences of their pigheadedness.
If they get caught violating seat-belt, DUI or any other traffic laws on holiday weekends, they should — and will — pay the price.
State transportation statistics reveal that more than 60 percent of 2,475 traffic fatalities in Illinois between 2020 and 2022 “were not buckled properly.” What a tragic waste.
Consider that a heartfelt word to the wise, not a growling threat to “buckle up or else.”