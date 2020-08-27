Illinois’ long-
standing and continuing history of rampant political corruption has cost it in many ways.
Take just one example — the ongoing Commonwealth Edison bribery conspiracy case resulted in 75 percent of state residents paying more for utility services than they otherwise would have. The government estimated ComEd benefited to the tune of $150 million.
But — given the nine-year duration of the scandal and the millions of rate payers — that estimate seems low. Besides, the tab continues to mount with each passing day.
Its not easy to calculate the cost of corruption — special-interest legislation and profitable public contracts greased by timely campaign contributions and high-paying jobs for unqualified but connected job seekers barely scratch the surface of shady dealings in the Land of Lincoln.
The mind reels at the possibilities. Here’s another one.
Forbes columnist Elizabeth Bauer, who goes by the moniker “Jane the Actuary,” suggests that Illinois’ rancid political culture makes it virtually impossible to address the state’s public-pension woes.
Is that a stretch? Maybe.
If Illinois took certain steps to fix its pension problem, wouldn’t that neutralize the corruption problem as it relates to pensions? Surely.
But what if Illinois’ political culture makes it impossible to do what’s necessary? That’s what Bauer is talking about.
Three states with the worst pension problems in the nation are Illinois, Kentucky and Connecticut — their
40 percent funding levels are nowhere near their obligations to retirees.
A recent seminar put on by the National Institute on Retirement Security identified states with “comparatively well-funded pension plans” and invited representatives from three — Wisconsin, New York and Idaho — to describe how they did it.
The practices in all three of those states are distinctly at odds with those in Illinois.
Bauer reports the three states are “more likely to have a small COLA” — cost-of-living adjustment — compared with Illinois’ annual guaranteed 3 percent compounded rate.
They also make “actuarially determined contributions year after year.”
That means they make the contributions their financial advisers say are mathematically required to keep their public pensions properly funded.
In Illinois, legislators make “statutorily required” contributions, not “actuarially required” payments. Naturally, the “statutorily required” payments are less, meaning that the state’s five public pensions (legislators, judges, teachers, state employees and university employees) go deeper in the hole every year just because of inadequate contributions.
Proper funding, as Bauer points out, eliminates the need for “more burdensome catch-up payments” that increase at dramatic rates.
Finally, there is the factor of state “culture,” something that can be positive or negative.
Wisconsin has a “positive,” we’re-all-in-it-together culture that is reflected in “shared-risk” employee contributions to their pensions.
“... each year’s employee contribution (not just employer contribution) varies based on the requirements due to the funded status/funded method, and retiree benefits are adjusted up and down based on investment returns,” Bauer writes.
The Wisconsin Retirement Fund’s Bob Conlin told those present at the webinar that his state’s system is “a little bit different than a lot of public plans.”
“I think over the years we have been communicating more about that, and it has kind of created a, I think, a Wisconsin ethos around our public pension system that folks are touting. They like it, they understand there’s risk with it, that retirees could actually see their pensions go down a bit, yet they’re still supportive of that because in good times, they also share in that as well, so it is a cultural thing,” he said.
Bauer writes that “there certainly appears to be more of a sense of solidarity and common culture among Wisconsinites than in Illinois. Cheese, beer, the corner tavern, the Packers, a label for Illinoisans coming north which, if written out, couldn’t be printed in a family paper.”
She said “that raises the question of whether a state like Illinois, with its long legacy of corruption, of unions and machine politicians in it for themselves, and, quite honestly, without any ‘glue’ that holds it together, is simply incapable of implementing a retirement system that requires an ‘all in this together’ attitude.”
That’s a broad, sweeping statement that’s impossible to prove or disprove. But the cynicism it reflects is not really new. The “cheeseheads” may or may not all be in it together. But the Land of Lincoln’s reputation is set in stone.
The late, great Chicago newspaper columnist Mike Royko put it best years ago when he wrote that the motto for Chicago — why not the state as well? — should be changed to “Ubi est mea?” — “Where’s mine?”