Tom Demmer spends a fair amount of time explaining just who he is and what office he’s running for.
“That’s always a challenge,” he said with a smile.
The 36-year-old Republican legislator from Dixon is running for state treasurer, a low-profile office occupied by a two-term incumbent — Champaign Democrat Mike Frerichs.
That’s a challenge in a solid Democratic state. But Demmer contends the “dollars and cents” issues he’s emphasizing have broad appeal. He cites voters’ 2020 rejection of Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s proposed progressive income tax state constitutional amendment as evidence taxpayers want the state to live within its means.
Voters rejected the tax amendment by a 54 to 46 percent margin, and Demmer said the Democrats, Republicans and Independents who voted no are “the coalition I’m working for.”
State officials for some time have been schizophrenic on tax issues.
In 2020, Pritzker and Democrats argued the state needed to pass the progressive income tax to generate many millions of dollars they wanted to pay for their social programs. Earlier this election year, they passed a $1 billion-plus tax cut.
Next year, Demmer predicted, state officials will propose more tax hikes. He said the state needs to “live within our means.”
Married and the father of two, Demmer is the director of innovation and strategy at KSB Hospital. He went into government early, serving on the Lee County Board before being elected to the House in 2012.
Demmer said he enjoys public office because of the “diversity of issues” he confronts.
“You learn about so much,” he said.
A member of GOP leadership, Demmer said his role as his party’s chief budget negotiator with super-majority Democrats has prepared him to be state treasurer.
Demmer said Democrats mostly ignore the GOP during “crunch time” in the budget process, but that he’s been able to effect some policy changes while highlighting other important issues.
He said Republicans pushed hard for the state to pay off its huge unpaid bill backlog. At the same time, he said they failed to persuade Democrats to pay a $1.8 billion federal debt caused by a loan to Illinois’ unemployment insurance trust fund.
If the debt is not paid by Jan. 1, he said state unemployment taxes on employers will increase while unemployment benefits will decrease.
“That couldn’t come at a worse time. We might be heading into a recession,” he said.
It’s issues like the $1.8 billion federal debt that Demmer said the treasurer should publicize — both to alert the public and create pressure on the governor to address.
Demmer said that he’s been disappointed by Frerichs’ failure to be a more energetic financial watchdog. If elected, Demmer said he’ll embrace a “more active role in advocating for sound financial policy.”
“I think (Frerichs) has taken a keep-your-head-down, don’t-ruffle-any-feathers approach,” Demmer said.
Demmer said his energy will focus on straightening out Illinois’ serious financial woes — many billions of dollars in budget deficits and pension debts.
That, he said, is a long-term problem because it was a “long haul getting into this mess, and it will be a long haul getting out of it.”
Demmer said Illinois needs stability — meaning no new income taxes or any taxes on retirement income to keep more people from leaving. He said Frerichs’ long-standing support for a progressive income tax, his since-repudiated interest in taxing retirement income and the threat of future income taxes will only undermine progress.
Citing decisions to move corporate headquarters out of the state by Caterpillar, Boeing and Citadel Securities as evidence, Demmer said Illinois needs to become “more attractive” for both employees and employers.