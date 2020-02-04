Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker was in high dudgeon last week when he appeared before legislators in Springfield to deliver his State of the State address.
One of the things bothering him, he said with considerable justification, is the relentless corruption that plagues Illinois. He called it a “scourge” that “infects the bloodstream of government.” He blasted members of the House and Senate who “sit idle while under-the-table deals, extortion, or bribery persist.”
“Protecting that culture or tolerating it is no longer acceptable,” warned Pritzker.
The first-term Democratic governor called for legislators to be barred from working as lobbyists, characterizing the practice as “for-profit influence peddling among all elected officials at every level of government in Illinois.” He said he wants the already illegal political patronage hiring system “to die — finally and completely.”
“Restoring the public’s trust is of paramount importance,” he said.
Basically, he read the riot act to the rabble who serve in the House and Senate with a message that screamed, “Hey, you yahoos, shape up.”
His rhetoric gave the impression that he’s serious about cleaning up the Augean stables popularly known as government-as-usual in Illinois. Or did it?
What’s revealing about the governor’s searing, even self-righteous rhetoric is not what he said, but what he neglected to mention.
Many people did not notice. But Madeleine Doubek, executive director of Change Illinois, couldn’t help but call attention to the dog that did not bark in the night.
“There are an awful lot of us who think the scourge begins when lawmakers draw the lines and pick their own districts. That’s how it enters the bloodstream,” said Doubek.
Yes, that’s what Pritzker accidently-on-purpose forgot to mention — the ignoble practice of allowing majority party legislators to draw their own legislative district boundary lines in ways that guarantee their re-election and perpetuate their party’s hold on power.
Doubek said “if we’re truly going to fix things, we need to start with fair maps.”
Pritzker, of course, insists he couldn’t agree more. Then again, he doesn’t want to get too carried away in his purported opposition to a practice that’s given him Democratic super-majorities in both the House and Senate.
Republicans tweaked Pritzker for his obvious insincerity on the issue.
“I truly believe that the ability the Democratic Party has to draw this super-majority gerrymandered map is the root of corruption. They’ve given themselves too much power, and that power leads to corruption,” said Republican Senate Leader Bill Brady.
Well, power corrupts, and absolute power corrupts absolutely, as Lord Acton once observed.
Unfortunately, the GOP has no credibility on the subject because back in the days of yore — when they were politically relevant — Republicans tried to gerrymander the Democrats then the way the Democrats now gerrymander Republicans.
The GOP’s self-serving stance aside, the public really does suffer from this hyper-partisan process because, for the most part, it denies voters meaningful choices when they vote in state legislative elections.
Pritzker knows that, of course. That’s why he publicly insists that he’s for taking politics out of the redistricting process and drawing non-political maps for the 2022 election.
“I, you know, ran a campaign in which I talked a lot about making sure that we had a fair mapping process, that we ended up with a fair map,” he told reporters after his speech this week.
But what’s he planning to do to achieve his fair map dream? Is he going to insist legislative Democrats and Republicans appoint a bipartisan commission to draw the maps? Is he going to ask his super-majority Democrats to put a proposed constitutional amendment on the fall ballot that would change the current system?
Nah. Pritzer said he’s got a better idea — he’s just going to tell Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan, the master gerrymanderer of our time, to knock it off.
“... I am going to veto any unfair map that gets presented to me. And yeah, I believe that we’ll be able to take care of it that way,” he said.
So, Mr. Speaker is going to abandon his political practice of a lifetime?
Fuhgettaboutit — not going to happen.
Former Gov. Pat Quinn said he, too, was for competitive legislative maps. When Madigan sent him newly gerrymandered maps in 2011, Quinn said they looked good to him.
New Senate President Don Harmon also said he’s against gerrymandering. But he also said the current gerrymandered maps look fair to him.
As for Speaker Madigan, people already know what he thinks. So when Pritzker tells him that he’ll veto any gerrymandered maps — wink, wink, nod, nod — the Diminutive Don will do what he’s always done, confident in the knowledge that Pritzker will look on his handiwork with approval.
