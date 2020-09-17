Just a few weeks ago, Big Ten chancellors and presidents solemnly announced the cancellation of the football season, because that’s what the science told them to do.
Yesterday, they announced there will be a football season — nine games — because that’s what the science told them to do.
Boy, old devil science just keeps changing its mind. Or does it say different things to different people, who hear that which they wish to hear?
Just a day after Gov. J.B. Pritzker, who swears he listens only to the science, solemnly announced that he won’t permit high school football because he’s not willing to “sacrifice” lives, along come Big Ten officials to do what — just what Pritzker said he won’t do?
Not hardly, to hear the presidents/chancellors tell it. They’ve got it all figured out as to how the season can proceed complete with “significant medical protocols including daily antigen testing, enhanced cardiac screening and an enhanced data-driven approach when making decisions about practice/competition.”
It seems that everyone put on their thinking caps and came up with the proper ingredients to ensure, as Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald put it, “that our guys have a safe opportunity to play the game they love.”
To hear the various parties gush about protocol-driven football practically makes a heart swell with pride, and that’s only right, according to Ohio State’s team physician.
“Everyone associated with the Big Ten should be very proud of the groundbreaking steps that are now being taken to better protect the health and safety of the student-athletes and surrounding communities,” said Ohio State Dr. Jim Borchers, co-chair of the Return to Competition Task Force medical subcommittee.
The average consumer, listening to such an overhyped sales pitch, would grab his wallet or even flee from the room. Football fans, however, will believe anything.
But if anything is clear about the coronavirus pandemic, it’s that nobody knows anything. Everyone has been consistently wrong about this scourge from Day 1. Experts have learned a lot about the virus as the pandemic has played out, but mostly from their mistakes.
Even now, there’s considerable disagreement about the wisdom of basic practices like wearing masks and social distancing.
The bad news, of course, is that this pandemic is far from over, particularly if the threshold for the solution is to halt the virus’ spread.
People are going to continue to get it, and some of those people are going to be Big Ten football players. That’s no reason not to continue to live as normal a life as possible, but it would appear to be a fact of life.
Many people, of course, are speculating about the Big Ten’s reversal of position and focusing on the income Big Ten schools already have lost and would continue to lose if no games are played.
Northwestern President Morton Shapiro assured the public that is not the case. His decision is all about safety, he said, not “about political pressure, money or lawsuits.”
People know that’s true because they can be confident that if Shapiro’s decision was about “political pressure, money or lawsuits,” he’d forthrightly admit it, right?
In announcing its 180, the Big Ten set itself up for considerable criticism from the nation’s collective moral conscience — sports commentators.
USA Today columnist Christine Brennan rushed off a lengthy screed that announced her contempt for the Big Ten and disclosed the conspiracy behind its ill-conceived decision to play.
“It’s clear that the conference flip-flopped so Ohio State can try to win a national championship and the league can still make lots of money off the backs of 18-22-year-olds in the middle of a pandemic,” Brennan wrote.
If that’s true, it’s an outrage. League officials should be conspiring to help the Illini win a national championship. Ohio State has won its share, it’s the Illini’s turn.
Brennan really got on a roll, blaming “loud-mouth coaches” for outmaneuvering Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren, who’s “in way over his head.”
“This is the Nebraska-ization of the Big Ten,” she wrote, while also blaming President Trump for “the Trumpeting of the Big Ten.”
So many villains, and so little time to denounce them all. But so what?
While all the details have not been ironed out, the science has spoken, and the presidents/chancellors have listened.
Their decision is final until it’s not — old devil science might not be done with the Big Ten yet.