It’s time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week.
No cash crunch here
The already well-funded congressional campaign of 13th District Democrat Nikki Budzinski got a boost last week from the Emily’s List political action committee.
The group that frequently backs liberal female candidates for public office announced it’s spending $732,000 to support a three-week advertising campaign in the St. Louis media market. The television and cable channel campaign started Sept. 20.
The new 13th District, drawn by Democrats without an incumbent U.S. House member specifically for Budzinski, runs in snake-like form from Champaign-Urbana to the Missouri border, in the process nearly splitting another district in two. Budzinksi, a former staff member for President Joe Biden and Gov. J.B. Pritzker, faces Decatur Republican Regan Deering.
Emily’s List said it is especially enthused by Budzinski’s strong stance favoring legal abortion, calling her a “pro-choice” champion. She favors Illinois’ liberal abortion law while Deering is opposed to abortion but supports exceptions for the life of the mother or in cases of “trauma” like rape or incest.
Another one biting the dust?
There was big news in Chicago and Springfield this week when state Sen. Emil Jones III was charged in one of a series of long-running federal corruption cases.
Jones was charged in connection with red-light camera investigations involving companies that want to sell their red-light traffic enforcement cameras to municipalities. Evidence has shown one way they do so is to bribe influential private and public officials.
Jones was charged in a criminal information rather than indicted by a grand jury. That usually means the individual charged has already worked out an agreement to plead guilty and be sentenced. But Jones entered a not-guilty plea Friday in Chicago federal court.
This being an election year, Jones’ fellow Democrats moved quickly to try to separate themselves from him by calling for him to step down from his party leadership posts and resign from the Senate. Among those doing so was Gov. J.B. Pritzker. But in addition to calling for Jones’ resignation, the governor also called for state Sen. Michael Hasting to resign after accusations in his pending divorce that he abused his wife. A female lobbyist, Jennifer Walling, also charged that Hastings acted in bullying manner towards her.
“Integrity is essential to public service, and corruption for personal gain and abuse in private or public is unacceptable. ... Sen. Jones is accused of accepting bribes. And Senator Hastings is accused of abusing women,” said Pritzker, who contended they “must resign from their offices.”
There is, however, a substantial difference between Hastings and Jones. Jones has been charged criminally with bribery and lying to the FBI. If convicted, he will be expelled from public office. Hastings hasn’t been charged criminally with anything. He’s involved in a pending divorce case and has been targeted by his wife with allegations he denies. He also denies the lobbyist’s allegations of bullying. Whatever the truth, no evidence other than accusations has been forthcoming. Yet Democrats and Republicans, both motivated by politics, have called for Hastings’ scalp. It’s another example of what retired Harvard law Professor Alan Dershowitz calls a growing trend of “guilt by accusation” rather than credible evidence. Hastings dismissed the governor’s demand and reiterated that accusations against him were “baseless and without merit.”
“I look forward to continuing to serve the best interests of hard-working member and woman of the south suburbs,” he said.
Chutzpah on steroids
Watching the Pritzker announcement, former corrupt Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich couldn’t resist sticking his nose into the discussion.
While professing his innocence of the corruption charges that resulted in his imprisonment, Blagojevich contended it’s Pritzker who should step down.
“Maybe Gov. Pritzker should resign, too. After all, what do you call the $10 million he gave to indicted House Speaker Mike Madigan in order to get Madigan to pass his legislation? Or what about Gov. Pritzker’s scam to use toilets as a way to avoid paying the more than $300,000 in property taxes he owed?” Blagojevich asked.
Caught deceiving Cook County property tax officials about inoperable toilets in one of his mansions to get a tax reduction, the Pritzker family paid the taxes that were wrongfully avoided. But no one in his family was charged criminally for the tax scam.
“If hypocrisy were a crime, J.B. would end up doing more time in prison than me,” Blagojevich said.
Endorsement turnabout
The Illinois Education Association (IEA), the state’s largest union, surprised some people recently when it endorsed a Republican for statewide office.
Yes, a Republican.
The GOP endorsee is state Rep. Dan Brady of Bloomington. He’s running for secretary of state against Democrat Alexi Giannoulias.
“The IEA board decided to recommend Brady for secretary of state based on the strong relationships he has had for the past 20 years with both teachers and education support staff,” IEA President Kathi Griffin said in a statement.
Brady, who enjoys a reputation as a good retail politician, has been a member of the Illinois House since 2001. He said he addressed the union about the “role of the secretary of state’s office as it pertains to education.”
Democrat Giannoulias is a former Illinois treasurer who ran an unsuccessful campaign for the U.S. Senate. As a Democrat, he enjoys a political advantage over Brady in this Democratic state. He also has far more campaign cash than Brady. Just how much the IEA endorsement boosts Brady’s campaign remains to be seen. But it obviously provides needed help in his uphill race.
“I think what it shows is I am able to attract business support and labor support. When you are able to do that as a candidate, that speaks just like a bipartisan fashion as a representative,” he said.
Finis
The checkered legal career of local lawyer Brian Sides apparently has come to an end.
The Illinois Supreme Court this week ordered that Sides’ license to practice law be suspended “until further order of the court.” That phrase almost always means the lawyer’s license will never be reinstated.
The court said Sides’ license will not be restored “until the lawyer has demonstrated rehabilitation, good character, and current knowledge of the law in a subsequent reinstatement case.”
Over the years, The News-Gazette has written a number of articles about Sides’ angry and extended run-ins with judges who have ruled against him. Just last December, he was sentenced to time in the Champaign County jail for contempt in connection with his written insults to a clerk for a local judge.
In the case that has led to his current problems, the high court said Sides made “false or reckless statements about the integrity of a federal bankruptcy judge in nine motions filed in the bankruptcy or federal district court.”