It’s time once again to dive in to another round of quick takes on the people, places and events that were being talked about over the past week:
What’s going on in GOP?
Chaos and intrigue are in equal supply within the Illinois Republican Party, the late contribution of both come from billionaire Ken Griffin.
The latest news — denied by Griffin — is that the self-made hedge fund operator is intent on identifying a cast of GOP characters to run for state offices, including governor, and backing them with a multi-gazillion-dollar contribution from his personal fortune.
Naturally, Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker is outraged because he think he’s the only Illinois billionaire who should be allowed to purchase the public office/s of his choice.
At any rate, news reports this week attributed to anonymous sources indicated Griffin and a handful of advisers want to play kingmaker for the GOP, something that might not go down well with rank-and-file Republicans who don’t want to be told what to do.
There’s a need, however, for a guiding hand because the GOP is foundering in the Democratic waves that dominate the state. Democrats hold super-majorities in the General Assembly, all statewide offices, both U.S. Senate seats and an Illinois Supreme Court majority.
At the same time, four GOP candidates for governor have announced their candidacies — businessman Gary Rabine, former state Rep. Paul Schmipf, businessman Jesse Sullivan and state Sen. Darren Bailey.
None of them, at least so far, have made much of an impression on the public.
Word is Griffin is trying to enlist Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin, a lawyer and former prosecutor and military veteran. Irvin, who is Black, has an impressive background, but the problem for the GOP is that his voting record is that of a Democrat. Well, no one promised Griffin it would be easy ousting Pritzker from the governor’s mansion.
Lapse in judgment
Two Danville-area men pleaded guilty this week to a misdemeanor charge of illegally entering the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. The Chicago Tribune reported Douglas Wangler, 53, and Bruce Harrison appeared before a federal judge to plead guilty to entering a restricted building and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
The Tribune reported that “neither was accused of any violent acts or destruction” while in the building.
In addition to probation, they each were sentenced to 60 hours of public service work.
Wangler told the court he regrets “having ever stepped foot inside the Capitol building” and that it is “my deepest hope we can all work together to heal our great nation.”
Harrison said he suffered from a “temporary lapse of judgment.”
“I wish I had just taken a picture and headed back to the hotel,” he said.
The pair were among a throng who traveled to Washington, D.C., to attend a rally held by outgoing President Donald Trump. They reportedly entered the Capitol “through an open door that had broken-out windows on either side.”
“Multiple images from the scene showed Harrison and Wangler roaming around the Capitol crypt, taking photos and video by a white marble sculpture of John Start and a bust of Abraham Lincoln,” a legal complaint stated.
The Tribune reported that Harrison told the FBI the two later decided to leave the building because they had been “caught up in the moment” and decided they were in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Wheels of justice grind slow ...On Illinois’ pervasive corruption front, there’s news.
First, Chicago Alderman Ed Burke, who was indicted roughly 30 months ago, won’t go to trial anytime soon.
Why? The federal judge presiding over the case — U.S. Judge Robert Dow — has been overwhelmed by paperwork generated by the case as well as another big assignment.
Dow is one of three federal judges currently presiding over complicated litigation related to constitutional challenges to Illinois’ proposed new state House and Senate district maps.
He and his colleagues recently held hearings on the matter and are expected to rule soon. There’s pressure to do so because candidates are scheduled to begin passing petitions in January as a prelude to the June 2020 party primary election.
At the same time, Dow said he must review more than 700 pages of legal arguments filed by lawyers in the case.
Burke — a big shot politician whose indicactment shook Chicago like an eartnquake, faces charges of racketeering, bribery and extortion in connection with his alleged efforts to force individuals doing business with the city to hire his law firm.
Federal agents recorded many hours of his telephone conversations and collected some golden quotes from the allegedly acquisitive Burke.
“The cash register has not rung yet,” Burke said while waiting for a profitable arrangement to be completed.
Burke lawyers are asking the court to suppress government evidence against their clients, including recordings of his conversations with various parties to his activities.
Dow estimated he may be able to schedule a hearing on defense motions in February. If so, it’s hard to imagine Burke’s trial being held, at the earlier, before summer 2022.
The 72-year-old Burke is a big-time player in Chicago and state politics. He used his power as a judge-maker in Illinois’ judiciary to advance the career of his wife, Anne Burke. She is now the chief justice of the Illinois Supreme.
Along with former House Speaker Michael Madigan, Burke is the highest-ranking political power player to be targeted by the feds. Although a group of close associates of Madigan have been indicted and are facing trial, Madigan has not been charged in connection with the long-running Commonwealth Edison bribery scandal.
Federal prosecutors, in legal filings, have identified Madigan as the ringleader of the conspiracy to lard the utility payroll with his friends and associates in exchange for the former speaker’s backing of legislation backed by ComEd.
Speaking of ComEd, there was another guilty plea stemming from the government’s probe. Former Democratic state Rep. Eddie Acevedo pleaded guilty last week to income tax evasion and is awaiting sentencing. His two sons also face similar charges in connection with Commonwealth Edison’s lobbying practices and the utility’s ties to Madigan.
Acevedo, also a former police officer, told the court he is unemployed.