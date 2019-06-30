Mrs. Vesta Little stood at the bottom of a long stairway, a scrub brush in one hand and a bucket of dirty water at her feet. “I’m doing this to set an example for you, Mr. Danziger,” she said.
Carl Danziger, my next-door neighbor, was petrified of Mrs. Little, our landlady. Somehow, he had persuaded her to rent us the two hovels in a crumbling old building she owned downtown, which were not really apartments at all but two sections of what had been a doctor’s office years before. They had running water, but there was only one toilet, and that in a plywood enclosure in the hall. Neither place had a shower or a tub. Besides these glaring drawbacks, there was the added unpleasantness of our co-tenants — several thousand cockroaches.
Carl was a townie, so he got around the bathing issue by going to his parents’ farmhouse as needed; I showered at the plastics factory where I worked part time, management having generously provided a shower room in which to scour the carcinogenic film from our bodies.
The meeting at the bottom of the stairs was surprising; Mrs. Little was not an intrusive landlady.
In my memory of it 50 years later, I can still see Mrs. Little dressed in her army fatigues, the pant legs rolled up, the olive drab T-shirt snug on her thin frame. She was a woman of about 60 who wore her long silver hair in a ponytail that extended nearly to the small of her back.
Carl was desperate to make amends. “Let me help!” he exclaimed, reaching for the scrub brush. “No, Mr. Danziger,” she replied. “I am almost finished here. You boys run off and do whatever it is you do, but let these stairs dry for a good half hour.”
Afterward, Carl, who lived in an almost constant state of paranoia, suggested we take turns with a monthly mopping of the stairs, to fend off any further displeasure from Mrs. Little.
It was some months later that I returned home from a day at the university to the sound of voices at the top of the stairs — Mrs. Little and Carl. It turned out that she approved of our efforts at improved cleanliness. “You boys have done admirably well,” she said. She spoke with a certain elevation of diction. Then she surprised us. “Now, is there anything I can do for you?”
Carl, in a rare burst of spontaneity, said, “Well, a shower would be nice!” Mrs. Little considered that, then answered, “Let me think about it.”
Carl, of course, feared that he had overstepped his bounds, but it turned out he had nothing to worry about.
I came home one day weeks later to be greeted by his cheery face at the top of the stairs.
He smiled broadly, and I noticed that his hair was wet. “Check it out!” he beamed, and then gestured grandly to a metal shower, complete with shower curtain and towel rack, perched right next to the toilet stall. “Wow,” I said. “Have you taken it on its maiden voyage?” Indeed, he had. “And how was it?” I asked. With his eyes closed in reverie, he whispered, “Heavenly!”
The thing about memory is how one leads to another, and so on. Remembering Carl in this scenario, my mind was flooded by other encounters I had with him in the two years we were neighbors. He liked to come over and discuss philosophical issues. A favorite theme of these little chats was Carl’s unrelenting fear of females. They were, he argued, the primal force of nature, and against such a force he felt himself hopelessly ill-equipped. I found this strange, because many a girl in our circle found Carl appealing. He was not without charm.
Knowing the tricks memory can play, I sought corroboration — had this episode happened as I recalled it? Having lost touch with Carl when I left northern Illinois for my first teaching job, I had no recourse but Mr. Google, who found him straight away.
Sadly, what I discovered was Carl’s obituary. There were many curiosities. Though there was no mention of a marriage, note was made of a woman who had been his great love, who had nursed him through the wretched disease that had taken his life.
Most surprising was his life’s work — that of a counselor to the drug addicted. When I knew him, Carl tried every recreational drug he could get his hands on. He had apparently put this experience to good use — the obituary was replete with testimonials from former clients.
Having navigated the labyrinth of memory, I had found a different Carl, thanks to Mr. Google, but none of his algorithms could erase the image of my friend seared into my brain so long ago.