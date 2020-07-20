Keep Kickapoo looking good
I write today about Kickapoo State Park.
I really appreciate the efforts of Tim Edison, the members of his staff and Cross Construction for all their work to upgrade the park’s road system. It is great.
I fish there all the time, and their efforts have not been limited to the roads. The park is really looking nice.
Now I have a message for all those people who throw their trash everywhere — why don’t they try picking up after themselves?
Did their parents not teach them anything? If they can’t take care of the park, I urge them to stay home.
PHIL DAVIS
Oakwood