Keep Kickapoo looking good

I write today about Kickapoo State Park.

I really appreciate the efforts of Tim Edison, the members of his staff and Cross Construction for all their work to upgrade the park’s road system. It is great.

I fish there all the time, and their efforts have not been limited to the roads. The park is really looking nice.

Now I have a message for all those people who throw their trash everywhere — why don’t they try picking up after themselves?

Did their parents not teach them anything? If they can’t take care of the park, I urge them to stay home.

PHIL DAVIS

Oakwood