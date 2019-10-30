With the arrival of legalized marijuana, I want to propose to our legislators in Springfield that the tax revenues generated from the sale of marijuana for recreational use be funneled into the Teachers Retirement System.
We have been told many times that the funding for teachers’ pensions is in dire straights. This could be part of a solution.
No one knows at this point how much revenue will be generated from pot sales. I’m not claiming that it will be enough to bail out the teachers’ pension fund. However, it could be a start toward getting the state to be serious about paying its share.
In addition, think of the pleasure it would give people to know that when they light up a joint, they are making a small contribution to their favorite retired teacher.
Wouldn’t that be a wonderful way to raise money to spend in tribute to public school teachers who have retired after years of dedicated service?
MIKE WOODS
Champaign