The push for a casino began when Scott Eisenhauer was mayor before all the bars and truck stops, etc., began to flood the city with slot machines. The current city council has taken up the banner, but it is getting to be a bone of contention in the city.
Most of the people I know do not want one because they think it isn’t the image they want for the city. They feel if the governor wants to raise money from more and more gambling, he should keep it in Springfield.
I do not think a casino outside of town will bring business into Danville. One downtown would really make Danville look like sin city, and I don’t think that will happen.
Personally, I remember off-track betting fizzling out after a few years and taking one of our best motels down the tubes. I do not think $5 million in revenue is worth what the hassle is, let alone, the people gambling will destroy financially.
On a recent Saturday in downtown Danville, a young man with no shirt on asked me where a bar was with a slot machine. He had $11 to his name and he wanted to try to win by putting it into the slots. I asked if he had an addiction, and he said, “yes.” Another good reason not to have a casino in town.
It may be worth noting that the Bible says, “God blesses a righteous nation and sin is a reproach to any people.”
Look around and determine if the immoral laws and greed is improving society? There are better ways to see Danville prosper.
LINDA JONES
Danville