Our country is trying to stop the massacres that are occurring. The solution is simple. Pass a law that makes it illegal to own or possess a semi-automatic weapon.
This country made it illegal to own or posses an automatic weapon (machine gun) some time ago. The semi-automatic seems to have taken its place. Outlaw it! Those who already possess these weapons must turn them in and receive fair compensation for them. Anyone owning or possessing such a weapon a certain time after the law is passed would be subject to a stiff fine and possibly imprisonment.
Such a law will not stop all murders, but it will most dramatically reduce massacres.
W.A. LYNCH
Savoy