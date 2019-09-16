Rodney Banks’ letter suggested that pro-life supporters don’t offer solutions or do anything to help others facing an unplanned pregnancy.
Banks must not know any pro-life supporters. Some of the many things they do include serving as foster parents; adopting children; volunteering at free pregnancy centers; serving as mentors for parents; organizing diaper drives at churches; donating Christmas presents for families in need; donating formula, baby, toddler and maternity clothes; coordinating food pantries; volunteering at post-abortion recovery programs; and on and on and on.
In addition to “opening up their God-loving hearts” — Banks’ words — many pro-life supporters also work to help people to recognize the humanity of pre-born babies. Far too many individuals have chosen to turn a blind eye to the humanity of the pre-born, refusing to accept scientifically proven facts about pre-natal development, refusing to accept scientifically proven facts about DNA present at conception that determines each person’s countless unique characteristics that make him or her a distinct human being.
Banks and others who wish to further a culture of life and respect for all human beings can learn more by checking out National Right to Life, Care Net, Heartbeat International, In His Hands Orphans Outreach, Rachel’s Vineyard, Deeper Still to name just a handful of pro-life organizations.
Locally, they can contact Birthright and Living Alternatives Pregnancy Resource Center. Thousands of pro-life supporters promote and participate in worthwhile activities to help others precisely because they do really care about others. Additional help is always needed and appreciated.
AMANDA ALMAN
Mahomet