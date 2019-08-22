In my lifetime, I have learned to “fall in line” and “stay in my place.” The best part about knowing my place: I can assess a situation and find middle ground. This is from experience and a tough life.
I have great stories of both wonderful and mean teams. In the last few months, I have been invited to a superb team. I have rated this team A-plus-plus. This team is excellent from bottom up.
On the other hand, I have known F-plus-plus teams and have recently been in one for a very few hours this past week.
Here is what I have to say for a super-rated A-plus-plus team: They are great communicators, are cohesive, loving, compassionate, ready to help, willing to discuss issues that arise during the day and give timely feedback. This is my favorite team.
The F-plus-plus team is the exact opposite of a superb team. Their best trait is blaming, distancing themselves from difficult situations, undermining team members they do not like and communicating in methods that discourage face-to-face corrective action. To improve a team effort, direct communication, using teachable moments and encouraging team cohesiveness, is key.
Where do I fit in these two teams: Always being open to corrective action, remembering that I am a good role model and that I am tasked with being kind, loving and compassionate to myself and others.
Go team!
WAMAITHA SULLIVAN
Urbana