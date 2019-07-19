Ending human lives is wrong, even when our government does it. Even in a just war (and America’s wars are not just), where one confronts an unjust aggressor, the aim is to stop the aggression, rather than kill the aggressor’s citizens, although that is often the consequence.
It’s hard to describe unborn children as aggressors, more than other human beings. Like other human beings, they have a right to medical care and support, as do their mothers.
We work against U.S. wars because they end human lives, and it’s wrong to do so. But to be consistent, we should admit that militarism, social injustice and economic injustice all demand a consistent application of principles that value human life.
It’s difficult to see how you can speak up for some human lives and not others. To do so is to acquiesce in the situation described by an ancient Greek historian: “The strong do as they can, while the weak suffer what they must” — which is not only indisputably unjust, but at the present stage of human civilization, a literal threat to the survival of the species.
It’s important to see that it’s an ethical and political issue — not a religious or theological one. And it has ramifications — notably, the necessity of support for parents and children.
Ending people’s lives should not be encouraged by public policy. That means opposing not only abortion, but also capital punishment, assisted suicide, euthanasia, and, of course, war.
C.G. ESTABROOK
Champaign