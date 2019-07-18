The courthouse wants to cut corners because there might be a stubbed toe or two.
This will cost the taxpayers of Champaign County nearly $50,000.
I have a few concerns. Let’s find out why the architect didn’t advise this potential hazard before the building was built. Ask if the same architect was paid to advise the fix. Ask what other remedy could be made for far less. Ask why the contractor who built this didn’t see this potential hazard.
Is this all due to cell phones, texting with folks, not paying attention? If so, deny cell phone use in the building.
There have been no lawsuits or injuries so far from what Tim Mitchell’s article stated. How many years have these square bases been in place with no injuries?
Architects are paid based upon the final dollar valuation and cost of a project, right?
How much did the building cost then? How much were they paid?
I suggest that if this was a flaw, then someone other than the taxpayer should be paying for this.
How about some orange fiberglass flags like they mount on an ATV with a triangular orange flag at about nose height.
I could install those for say $50 per corner, about one forth what it will cost, and I’ll do it during the day and not overtime pay to boot. Just wanted to offer to save my county some cash because they need it. I remember how the Champaign County Nursing Home ordeal went.
KENNETH COOLEY
St. Joseph