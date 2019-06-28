I haven’t lived in Illinois for 15 years, but I keep up with all the news. It is unfortunate to see Illinois going down the tubes.
The last election was laughable. Gov. J.B. Pritzker really pulled the wool over everyone’s eyes, and everyone was like a lamb going to slaughter.
All you have to do is look at all the new laws that were put into effect, affecting everyone but the illegals. Sure, bring in all the undocumented illegals, give them more than what the real citizens of Illinois are entitled to.
I know of kids who are fighting to get loans, grants, etc., to go to college, and they can’t because someone who doesn’t live here gets them first.
Get a grip people. Sure, bring in the illegals, but send them to the hometowns of the politicians who are promoting them; let their local governments support them. See how they like it then.
MARY ATKINS
Tombstone, Ariz.