Last year, I passed through Champaign and spent a night. I always pick up a local paper to see what is news locally.
After seeing some comment supporting Trump’s trade policies, I wrote to your paper predicting the disastrous affect it would have on farmers when China finds more desirable suppliers and the U.S. would lose a valuable market.
I believe you published that letter. I said it then and it has come to pass. A recent Reuters article (reuters.com/article/us-usa-trade-china-soybeans/on-the-front-lines-trade-war-sinks-north-dakota-soybean-farmers-idUSKCN1VC0ZX) bears me out. I only hope the farmers of America see the signs that they have been led astray by a con artist. But, human nature is such that some would rather die than admit error.
KEVIN BURKE
Maitland, Fla.