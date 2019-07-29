Do you enjoy a bowl of Cheerios for breakfast? How about some weed killer with that? Cheerios and almost every non-organic cereal available have significant levels of glyphosate in them.
Monsanto would have us believe that glyphosate, the active ingredient in Roundup, is not harmful to humans. Yet it is found throughout our food supply and in our bodies — weed killer.
Or would you rather like some insecticide on your fruits and vegetables? Chlorpyrifos, a popular insecticide that has been in use for years and is dangerous enough that it was banned from residential use in 2000, is still used widely in agriculture and on golf courses.
In 2002, it was found in 91 percent of U.S. homes in a national sampling.
These are just two examples of our government putting the well-being of corporations above the well-being of its own people. From the food we eat, to the water we drink, and even the air that we breathe — little is protected from the greed of corporations.
Our health and well-being is being threatened on multiple fronts by the pursuit of profit. When will we decide to value human life over money?
The people of this country formed a government to protect all of us, not just the rich and powerful. Isn’t it time that we demand that our elected representatives represent us and not the 1 percent?
ELLEN WOLCOTT
Charleston