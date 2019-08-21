Poor Carol Ammons, miffed that she was not invited to the cool kids table on Monday night at Parkland and upset that a legislator, who does not share her Chicago values of crime, corruption and high taxes, was invited instead.
I was appalled with her comment that we need to have “intelligent dialogue” for how downstate residents feel. If she listened the least little bit to anyone other than her mentor and best friend, Mike Madigan, she would realize that those of us south of Interstate 80 are tired of having a small geographic portion of the state dictate to us how we should live. As evidenced by the election of Pat Quinn, who gave her husband Aaron a pardon three weeks after he applied for it. Impressive.
I am amused when she states that she has to listen “to the concerns of those who did not vote for me and are not of the same political ideology.” Impressive. That is her job.
But I ask, when was the last time she has appeared on the WDWS call-in show? Every month, the host, when asked where is Carol, says the same thing we are trying to book her, but she is too busy to appear on the show.
It is clear that Carol Ammons wants to have controlled type of events where she does not have to face the hard questions on her votes. Boss Madigan is on the phone. Time to answer and do whatever he dictates.
MARK MEDLYN
Champaign