China is the world’s biggest consumer of soybeans. The tariff war initiated by Trump last year against China has been a godsend for Brazilian and Argentine farmers.
They increased their sales of soybeans at premium prices to China by 30 percent in 2018, and in 2019, they are set to increase their sales even more.
Most experts expect China to continue reducing their future purchases from the U.S. for critical items such as food products. At the same time, Brazil and Argentina are meeting their internal needs by buying U.S. soybeans at reduced prices. For them, it is a win-win situation — selling high and buying low.
Unfortunately, congressmen like Rodney Davis and John Shimkus once again failed to provide effective leadership to end this tariff war, which mainly harms U.S. farmers and American customers.
These politicians have been frightened into total submission by the want-to-be-dictator Trump, who has already become the most corrupt and incompetent president in U.S. history.
Vote for Betsy Dirksen Londrigan in 2020. She’ll stand for us in Congress.
LUIS CUZA
Urbana