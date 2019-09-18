I watched a lot of football over the weekend, both pro and college. In doing so, I have come to a personal conclusion and opinion. I believe that many of our current-day athletes are not able to follow rules or adapt to any kind of structure.
To me, athletes and prison inmates are one and the same. Let me explain, look at the penitentiaries full of inmates that can’t and will not comply to laws. On the other hand, you have athletes who won’t follow the rules either, including holding, interference, off-sides, fighting, targeting, celebrations, etc., which cost their team penalties, ejections and in many cases the deciding factor in the win or loss column.
It’s no wonder coaches are bald, gray headed and heart attack prone. Coaches prepare these athletes to play without penalties, personal attacks and outbursts. When the whistle blows, you can’t coach ignorance or stupidity.
I especially like Eastern Michigan’s no-nonsense approach to penalties and the the coaches’ uniforms, if you noticed the two-pocket mechanics shirts without advertising. I’ll go out on a limb to say the players for Eastern Michigan probably have two uniforms ... home and away. Unlike Illinois that has every genre except for bowl games.
MIKE NELSON SR.
Champaign