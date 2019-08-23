Your Illinois women’s 2018 Final Four volleyball team kicks off the 2019 season this Saturday with an intra-squad Orange/Blue Scrimmage at Huff Hall beginning at 5 p.m.
Wear orange and cheer for the orange team. You might also decide to support the Eastern Illinois Foodbank with an optional donation to orange.
Or, choose to wear Blue, cheer for the blue team and consider a donation to Don Moyer Boys and Girls Club.
The goal is to make this scrimmage feel more like a true competitive match. Let’s help the team get ready for the big season. Come on over to Huff and support your team.
Illinois will host Tennessee at 1 p.m. on Sept. 1. Then we will not see them back in Huff until Sept. 27, when we welcome Nebraska. Let’s stuff Huff for that match for sure.
Mark your calendars and get ready for great volleyball at Huff Hall, one of the most intimidating volleyball venues in the country. Go Illini!
KATHY BOWERSOX
Champaign