This is a response to the letters by Republican Sherry Steigmann and leftist David Green on Bend the Arc. I probably have nothing in common with Steigmann, except being Jewish. I have that in common with David Green, and I also am on the left of the political spectrum and share his concern over the plight of the Palestinians.
But I think that David’s attack on Bend the Arc is unfortunate. He attacks this Jewish-led group for what they do not do rather than for what they do, which is oppose Trump’s far-right, inhumane policies.
They have done particularly valuable work in this community by mobilizing against his demonic immigration policies and supporting immigrants in our community. They are very inclusive. The last event of theirs that I attended was in the local mosque.
What Bend the Arc does not do that so angers David is oppose Zionism or the policies of the Israeli government. If they did, they would likely fragment into nonexistence because those issues are so divisive within the Jewish community, as seen in the Steigmann-Green polarity.
I value the work of Bend the Arc and would not want that to happen, even though I, myself, am very critical of the U.S.-supported Israeli government and its treatment of the Palestinians.
Fortunately, within our pluralistic society, there are many groups that focus on specific issues. So, I can simultaneously participate in the events of Bend the Arc and be a member of Jewish Voice for Peace that supports Palestinian rights.
Thank you Bend the Arc for what you are doing for our community.
BELDEN FIELDS
Urbana