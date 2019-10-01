Responding to Belden Fields’ letter regarding Bend the Arc, self-described “Jewish progressives,” I would note that it was BTA that refused to ally with local socialist and pro-Palestinian groups in the broadly supported event at Drury Inn in June 2018, attended by 300.
While leftist groups should be willing to co-sponsor events with BTA, they should not do so on BTA’s terms, which are support for the U.S. war machine, neoliberal economic policies and Israeli apartheid. Nevertheless, collaboration is a moot point.
BTA is not progressive, nor “progressive except for Palestine.” They are, as Steven Salaita argues, “regressive because of Israel.” More generally, this is not “whataboutism” on my part, but rejection of BTA’s fundamentally reactionary agenda.
BTA’s claim to represent “Jewish resistance” is spurious in light of its status as a Democratic Party PAC. They are using support for selective “domestic” causes (don’t ask why there are so many refugees), as well as facile and manipulative anti-Trumpism, in order to promote establishment Democrats’ (Clintons, Obama, Biden, Harris) version of a world run on behalf of the capitalists who own it, by violence if necessary — and it always is.
Moreover, BTA’s propagandistic claims of increased anti-semitism and “white nationalism” are from the (Zionist) Anti-Defamation League’s anti-Palestinian, conspiratorial playbook.
I would challenge BTA to document any evidence in Champaign County that goes beyond constitutionally protected ignorance and stupidity.
Such qualities are hardly unique to the “basket of deplorables” that BTA condescendingly uses as a foil in advocating for its elitist political agenda, immigrants notwithstanding.
DAVID GREEN
Champaign