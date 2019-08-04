When the state slashes its appropriation for the University of Illinois, the UI administration claims that the cuts mean no pay increase or, at best, only a modest, cost-of-living raise for faculty is possible.
When the state increases the university’s budget, the chancellor claims that state funding is basically irrelevant to a salary program.
Since the state funds but a small part of the university, only a modest, cost-of-living pay raise for faculty is possible.
It seems that no matter what the state does, there is never money for a reasonable faculty merit pay program.
The chancellor owes the faculty at least the courtesy of a better argument in support of his prefabricated policy.
JOHN MURPHY
Champaign