The humanitarian emergency, referred to by Democrats as a “manufactured crisis’’ at our southern border, finally made the mainstream news recently.
A photo of a dead father with daughter was released and reports of extremely overcrowded, overwhelmed, understaffed and underfunded detention facilities surfaced.
Sadly, this isn’t the first we’ve seen of horrendous detention centers. In 2015, the ACLU and the American Immigration Counsel sued the Obama administration for “inhumane’’ and “wretched’’ conditions at detention centers in Arizona.
Immigrants stripped nearly naked, piled on top of each other in freezing cages without food, water, beds, diapers, tampons or toilet paper, waiting for deportation.
When immigration lawyer Andrew Free confronted Obama about his family separation policy and “baby jails,’’ Obama responded, “I’ll tell you what we can’t have, parents sending their children on dangerous journeys risking their lives.”
Obama had a point. Nearly 500 migrants die every year. Encouraged by sanctuary city jobs, driver’s licenses, free health care, housing, food and schooling, countless minors, human traffickers, child “renters’’ and women march children through scorching deserts and asylum-granting countries into the U.S.
Many are heavily indebted and essentially enslaved by drug cartel human smugglers. Many of the children have no relation to the adults exploiting them.
The border patrol, congressional Republicans, Trump administration and border town mayors have begged Democrats for resources. Democrats have opposed all 15 humanitarian aid and border security bills.
How many more children have to die in rivers and deserts until Democrats stop exploiting them for power and votes?
KARL JOYCE
Urbana