How’s that antifa-style “social justice” and relentless race-hustling working out for ya, America?
No surprise that contemptible Democratic presidential candidates immediately politicized these latest domestic atrocities despite the fact it’s their radicalization of society that has been undermining civil society and respect for the absolute moral law of God for decades.
With the ascendancy of Balkanizing-identity politics and as society has fallen into a deadly cycle of manufactured grievances and perpetual outrage, the more mass murders are occurring. Correlation is not necessarily causation? Think again.
Our increasingly nihilistic, doped-up pagan society has become the breeding ground for domestic political terrorists like James Hodgkinson (D) and younger beta males seeking infamy or vengeance for their own perceived victimhood in a society that glorifies such narcissistic outbursts in 24/7 news cycles. It used to not be this way, but here we are.
In order to obscure their own culpability in nurturing these homegrown terrorists of unbridled passions, political opportunists on the left gleefully blame those they pathologically hate — Donald Trump, Republicans, Libertarians, the NRA, law-abiding gun owners and mainstream conservatives — even though the latter are the real defenders of true classical liberalism that undergirds our civil society and constitution.
The left’s radical social paradigm has sown the winds of perpetually aggrieved narcissism. Unfortunately, this nation is now reaping that whirlwind. So what will leftists now propose after having radicalized America all these decades? By their own recent tone-deaf response, more of the same.
What dangerous self-righteous ignorance.
HENRY SEITER
Urbana