When I first observed Trump in office, I told you and others that he was mentally ill, that there was something deeply wrong with him. As time went on, he was obviously a pathological narcissist and a sociopath.
Recently, the crazy is getting crazier. He has told over 12,000 lies. He wants to buy Greenland. He told his minions to break the law to get his wall built and he would pardon them. His tariff war is ruining our farmers, U.S. Steel shares have plummeted 70 percent, while it is illegal for a president to impose tariffs except in a national emergency.
He brags about the economy rising 30 percent (under Clinton it rose 42 percent, under Obama 41 percent.)
He says Jews are disloyal and congresswomen should go back where they came from (Minnesota?)
He admires brutal dictators. He alienates our allies. He asks Russia to again help him get elected. He acted like a child at the G7. He has abdicated leadership of the free world. He has no empathy. He promotes crisis. His policies ruin our environment. He says what you see is not what’s happening. Etcetera ad infinitum.
Now, I have finally been vindicated. Read bestselling book “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President.” These leading professionals believe they have a duty to warn Congress and the American people about the dangers of Trump.
All that I feared — and worse — is true and is detailed in this book. We have been warned.
BETH FELTS OLMSTED
Urbana