In a very recent trip through Indiana to Michigan, I found that per-gallon gasoline prices in those states were about 30 cents higher than Illinois.
With the new gas tax being added to the per-gallon price in Illinois, our price will be about equal to that of surrounding states.
So for those who are determined to save money and boycott Illinois, they are wasting their time and money driving to Indiana to buy gas.
The most important thing is that the new gas tax money is used for its purpose.
JOHN L. KING
Rantoul