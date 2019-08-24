Mark Medlyn (Aug. 21 letter) is entirely wrong about Carol Ammons. She was disappointed, but hardly “upset,” not to be asked to participate in an open government night in the district she represents.
The “cool kids’ table” has nothing to do with it — there wasn’t much cool about either Davis or Halbrook at the event, as the attendees could tell you. And since Davis claimed to be the “50th most bipartisan legislator” about a dozen times throughout the evening, you would think that somehow he could have managed to invite Carol Ammons to participate.
It seems that to Rodney Davis “bipartisanship” really means “hold a scripted event and then call the audience ‘politically intoxicated’ when they disagree with me.” I hope soon we’re able to elect a national representative that actually listens to Champaign-Urbana as well as Carol Ammons does, with her many community events and opportunities for citizens to get involved.
KERRITH LIVENGOOD
Champaign