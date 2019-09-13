I love cats. I have one. She is my baby now that my children have grown up and left. I love her, however ...
What do cats have that human babies don’t? They have the Senate Democrats’ support. Earlier this year, these guys voted to protect innocent kittens from being euthanized in government testing. I agree, but ....
Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., said, “The Kitten Act” will protect these innocent animals from being needlessly euthanized and make sure that they can be adopted by loving families instead.”
Does he hear himself? They should be adopted. I agree, but ... that’s exactly what most Americans have requested for living, breathing babies. But Democrats, including Merkley, said no. They say killing a child is a “personal decision.” Congress should not interfere.
Meanwhile, as if the killing of innocent, helpless human beings isn’t revolting enough, Democrats have decided that we Americans should pay for it. Speaker Pelosi’s chamber is pushing a bill that will force a country that overwelmingly opposes late-term abortions to pay for all abortions.
Polls show that two-thirds of all American taxpayers fiercely oppose the idea of financing abortions, especially late-term ones.
Democrats seem bent on supporting those who can vote and not protecting those who cannot.
I once considered myself a Democrat. I thought that they were the party of “the little guy.” They shifted gears. I left.
All human beings are God’s children. All deserve the protection of our government, not just those who vote.
SUE MARTENSEN
Loda