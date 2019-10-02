Charles de Gaulle was the president of France back in the late 1960s, and he survived 31 assassination attempts on his life over the Alegerian decision to let Alegeria have her independence.
He also believed that Lee Harvey Oswald did not shoot President John F. Kennedy and that from his point of view, on the 31 attempts on his life, that more persons were involved.
After having read what his thoughts were on that, I go with the late president, Charles de Gaulle. Because you have to know something about assassination when you have survived 31 attempts on your own life as president of France.
THOMAS J. SPRINGER
Champaign