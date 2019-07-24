It seems the state of Illinois is always at the bottom of lists it should be near the top of.
Our state has become first or second in taxes in the nation. That number depends on which report you read. Most often we are ranked first.
One would think we would have a large budget surplus because of that. It’s rather the contrary, we have one of the largest deficits in the nation.
It wasn’t that long ago we heard the glamour story of the $31 billion state infrastructure improvement plan. That was in 2009. The video gambling act was going to help fund that. Video gambling commenced operations in 2012.
There was also a $1 tobacco tax hike in 2012 as well. Yet here we are in 2019 doubling the gas tax, raising the tobacco tax again and many other taxes to once again fund an infrastructure improvement plan.
Chicago is ranked as one of the most corrupt political venues in our nation.
Most of these bills have originated in the Chicago legislative buddy circle.
The Chicago area representation has no clue nor any care as to the concerns and difficulty we face downstate.
There is hope. The Illinois Separation is a petition movement. Petitioning counties in Illinois for a referendum for a vote of separation from Chicago on their 2020 ballots.
Join us July 28 at the Tuscola community building from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
ED LUTH
Newman