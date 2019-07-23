I believe that college athletes should be paid a negotiated salary commensurate with the profits they produce for their schools. I also believe they should be allowed to transfer to other schools without being punished, such as being declared ineligible for a year.
The professionals do it with a system that works. The opening of free agency on July 1 for the NBA professionals revealed that some had signed multi-million dollar contracts. College players and professional athletes perform work that is very similar, and the efforts of both groups produce a lot of money. The major difference is in the rewards that each group receives.
Players at the University of Illinois receive room, board, books, tuition and a small stipend. The total may reach $40,000 or slightly more per year.
In the professional ranks, this amount of money isn’t even close to the professional minimum wage of $582,000 for 2018.
If an Illinois player is drafted in the first or second round of the NBA draft, he will be able to sign a multi-million dollar contractor doing basically the same work performed as a college competitor. Many former Illinois players have signed contracts with foreign countries worth well over $100,000 per year.
College athletes should be paid a rate in keeping with the money they generate. And those who want to transfer to another school should be allowed to do so without any sort of penalty.
MIKE WOODS
Champaign