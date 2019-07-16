Jim Dey may need help (July 11, 'Pension talk not cheap'). He’s obsessed with the state’s pension problems almost as if the crisis were his fault.
Is this just an extended guilt trip? After all, it was the Republicans who objected to raising workers’ pay, year after year, finding it far easier to relent on future payouts than wage hikes.
And though Dey would know the details of how the constitutional pension protection came about better than me, seeing how so many conservatives now think it appropriate to renege on something negotiated in good faith, I marvel at how farsighted the Democrats were back then insisting on that constitutional guarantee.
Long ago, I briefly worked at the State Universities Retirement System, and as I recall, no one there was particularly anxious about the system’s future despite the state skipping its contributions.
As I understand it, those scheduled payments were meant to guarantee all future payouts, so that if the state were to suddenly collapse, all the money needed to pay pensioners, going forward, would be right there.
That sort of pension funding was originally devised to cover the workers of private companies, where the possibility of the company going bankrupt was quite real.
The state of Illinois, however, is not likely to go under despite all the conservative hand-wringing. Therefore, a pay-as-you-go approach, which would be far easier on the state coffers, is the more honest way to judge the matter.
TONY SOMERA
Champaign