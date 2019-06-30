I am addressing those who are advocates and supporters of abortion, such as Planned Parenthood, certain members of government and mothers to be.
I was taught that God created us in his image and that we have the free will to choose or not to choose what to do in our lives, which separates humans from animals.
For example, a wolf does not weigh the effects of killing a mother deer and leaving an orphan to fend for itself, whereas a mother who chooses to end the life of an unborn child does in fact have the ability to exact reason and compassion in these circumstances.
The Lord said, “Thou shall not kill.” This was not a suggestion, but a command.
I leave you with this quote by judges passing down sentences, and rest assured, God will be judging your choices: May God have mercy on your soul.”
D.W. DALY
Urbana