Jenny Lokshin’s recent letter compared migrant detention facilities to concentration camps. Where is the outrage from local Jewish community leaders? Merriam-Webster defines a concentration camp specifically as Nazi concentration camps, and a quick online search of “concentration camps” brings up a list of Nazi concentration camps. Lokshin’s comparison should be extremely offensive to anyone with Jewish ancestry or who knows anything about Hitler.
Lokshin used her appalling comparison to promote support for various liberal organizations, including the ACLU, an organization that previously stood for civil liberties and rights for all, not just progressives pushing abortion.
The ACLU has repeatedly sued Catholic hospitals attempting to force them to provide abortions despite the clear conflict with deeply held religious beliefs, which are protected rights. The ACLU has filed other lawsuits on behalf of abortion clinics against states that have passed pro-life legislation. The ACLU even has a Women and Reproductive Rights Project, which, of course, includes filing lawsuits for even greater abortion access.
But the ACLU doesn’t file any lawsuits supporting pregnancy centers when the abortion lobby attempts to prevent them from operating. Maybe Lokshin can contact the ACLU to ask why they actively fight against the civil liberties and rights of some. Shouldn’t civil liberties be important for all people?
Perhaps Lokshin can direct some of her outrage about human rights abuses and cruelty to fighting against abortion, the ultimate human rights abuse and cruelty toward fellow human beings. Perhaps Lokshin might fight for the many women who are harmed, physically and mentally, through abortion every day.
RENEE MULLEN
Champaign