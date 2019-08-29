This responds to the recent article regarding the local chapter of the Jewish “progressive” group Bend the Arc, which claims, in its efforts to support migrants, to be opposing alleged “white nationalism” in our community.
Regrettably, I find Bend the Arc, at national and local levels, politically repellent on any number of counts that go beyond self-righteous proclamations claiming to represent the moral legacy of Judaism and Jews. At a general level, they wash their hands of concerns about U.S. imperialism, which represents the basis for the migrant crisis they claim to address.
They pointedly avoid addressing the convolutedly perverse relationships among “white nationalism” and Jewish nationalism (Zionism), the racist manifestations of which have pervaded Jewish-American institutions (and academia) for over a half-century.
Concretely, they demonize Donald Trump while avoiding criticism of his (and their own) rabid support for Israeli occupation and apartheid, support shared by the leadership of both parties.
Indeed, they are unaware that the notion of a “great replacement” of white people is partly rooted in the Islamophobic views of a Jewish-European woman, Bat Ye’or: a fake historian, rabid conspiracy theorist and author of “Eurabia” (2005).
They are unaware that her views are rooted in her previous Zionist propaganda regarding the historical status of Jews in the Arab and Muslim worlds, propaganda weaponized to retroactively justify the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians.
The transparent agenda of Bend the Arc is to support whomever the Democratic Party nominates, however Zionist, militarist or imperialist. As “progress,” that simply won’t do.
DAVID GREEN
Champaign