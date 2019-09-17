Wait! You can’t say that! I remember years ago state testing for students avoided any questions about the two “E” words, “ENVIRONMENT” and “EVOLUTION.” I thought those times were over, but sadly they are not.
The East Central Master Naturalist Organization and the Champaign County Forest Preserve are two of many organizations that are not allowed to take a position on the climate crisis.
Tax dollars are not to be used to support a political position. Politicians can make anything political, but the science behind human-caused climate change and the dangers to all, now and to future generations, is compelling.
Climate change is one of, if not the greatest, challenge of our time. The human-caused climate change science is as certain as anything in science; it’s as certain as the science of gravity. Environmental organizations need to take the lead in warning the public about the dangers of human-caused climate change.
Write your legislators and elected officials and tell them to take the muzzles off these and other organizations that are so qualified to help us understand the dangers of climate change. Climate change is no longer just a political issue; it is a life and death issue.
NICK DALRYMPLE
St. Joseph