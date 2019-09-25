What a wonderful opportunity for Danville to shine with the grand reopening of the Fischer Theater last weekend. Thank you to the Vermilion Heritage Foundation, board president Cher Pollock, officers Thom Pollock, Steve Nichols and Miranda Shake and board members Jean Beck, Sue Beck, Marilyn Blanton, Pat Bowers, Chris Dunn, Phil Langley, Carol Nichols, Don Rokosch, Jeanne Ward and Jim Wood.
Thank you Julius Hegeler and the Julius W. Hegeler II foundation for your generosity to Danville, Offutt Development, Westville native Nate Pollert for the amazing mural and to each and every one who gave their time and effort to realize the dream of restoring this beautiful gem.
DOUG LAWLYES
SANDY LAWLYES
Westville