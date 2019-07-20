Republican Rodney Davis (13th Congressional District) makes a point of posturing like someone dedicated to civility in politics — but abandons this principle when it really matters.
Recently, Rodney Davis had the perfect opportunity to take a courageous, high-profile stand and vote aye on a bipartisan resolution condemning incivility in politics, and he chickened out.
Seven months ago, he let us know that he was featured on a “civility panel” in Boston on “fostering civility in politics and opportunities for finding common ground.” (SJ-R, 12/17/18).
Two weeks after Davis participated on that panel with Joe Kennedy (D-Mass.) and Lisa Blunt (D-Del.) last December, he bragged in an email to his constituents that he and Kennedy serve as co-chairs of the Congressional Study Group On American Democracy and Civics.
Sounds great, doesn’t it?
Davis’ email also reminded us that he and Jimmy Pannetta (D-Calif.) visited high schools in our district to “help show our next generation there is more bipartisanship in Washington than people think.”
Certainly, telling four members of Congress to “go back (to) the totally broken and crime infested (countries) from which they came” is just about as uncivil as politics can get.
But Rodney Davis escaped the imperative to comment about democracy and civility for a whole day.
In the end, he followed his orders from the White House and shamelessly abandoned Reps. Kennedy, Blunt and Panetta by voting no on the resolution condemning the disgusting and dangerous incivility of the president.
HECTOR MANDEL
Philo