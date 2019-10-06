Hardly a day passes without evidence of Donald Trump’s flagrant corruption and lawlessness, yet U.S. Rep Rodney “Rubberstamp” Davis is hell-bent on shielding Trump from accountability.
The latest abuse to come to light is revealed in a whistleblower complaint that Trump solicited a foreign government to interfere in U.S. elections. The complaint was found “credible” and “urgent” by Trump’s own appointee as inspector general of the intelligence community.
It is undisputed that Trump personally directed a freeze on desperately needed aid to Ukraine, and a White House memorandum confirms that Trump sought Ukrainian investigation of political rival Joe Biden as the price of releasing that aid.
Evidence to date suggests Trump has violated both the Constitution and federal law. Administration efforts to hide his actions only reinforce this impression.
Rubberstamp Rodney dismisses such concerns with parroted White House talking points and whining about being deprived of his opportunity to mug for the cameras as chair over some obscure subcommittee proceeding. He claims impeachment will just stymie progress on issues like reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which passed the House months ago but languishes with hundreds of other bills on the desk of Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell.
Serious consideration of impeachment is overdue, but Davis calls legitimate Congressional oversight of the executive branch “more concerning and detrimental to our country” than any of Trump’s malfeasances.
District 13 deserves a representative who will “well and faithfully” defend our Constitution “against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”
FARUQ NELSON
Savoy