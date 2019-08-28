Rodney Davis wasted my time. I went to the “open government” event on Aug. 19 and left with a strong conviction to vote this guy out of office next year.
Davis’ staff stipulated that the moderator not be a person who covers politics. Probably because Davis can’t really discuss politics, so they wouldn’t have anything to talk about.
The moderator read questions submitted by the audience and listened politely while Brad Halbrook embarrassed himself and Davis recited bullet points from his marketing brochure.
Here are the follow-up questions that should have been asked:
If mentally ill people are responsible for gun violence, do all of the mentally ill people live in the U.S.? Because we have all the gun violence.
If you want lower health insurance premiums, then why did you vote to defund the part of Obamacare that specifically encouraged competition in order to lower premiums?
Are you really concerned about the coal miners you speak so fondly of? Because mines run out of coal. And, you know, climate change is a thing. Wouldn’t job retraining be proactive? There are a lot of rooftops in Illinois that could use solar panels. Just sayin’.
If you are as bipartisan as you claim, why don’t you share the stage with a Democrat and allow follow-up questions?
On a scale from one to 10, would you rate your love of Trump an 11?
If you can’t go off script and speak directly to your constituents, why waste our time?
LANCE DIXON
Champaign