At a recent Q&A session without room for meaningful public feedback, Rep. Rodney Davis persisted in telling us he’s bipartisan due to his Lugar Center ranking. Here we examine that ranking a bit further:
— The Lugar Center ranking is based upon bill sponsorship and co-sponsorship data rather than on Davis’ actual voting record.
— Even by the Lugar Center’s measure, Davis has become increasingly partisan throughout the past three years (No. 23 in 2016, No. 40 in 2017 and now up to No. 50 in 2018).
— Davis continues to vote with the current administration’s policy at a 94.2 percent rate.
— Davis’ legislation with bipartisan support included bills that were relentlessly uncontroversial such as allowing families who are fortunate enough to fly on airplanes to be seated together.
Here are some of the opportunities to demonstrate genuine bipartisanship that Davis has thrown away in 2019 alone:
— Voted no on the Humanitarian Standards Bill for Immigration Facilities.
— Voted no on increasing the federal minimum wage to $15 an hour.
— Voted no on condemning the president’s racist tweets about four of Davis’ colleagues.
— Voted no on protecting Dreamers from deportation.
— Voted no on lowering prescription drug costs.
— Voted no on opposing a ban on transgender people in our military.
— Voted no on bipartisan background checks for gun sales.
Do these sound like the actions of someone who regularly reaches across the aisle to support significant issues that dramatically affect our lives? We didn’t think so, either.
ALLISON O’DWYER
Urbana
and the rest of CUSolidarity Sundays