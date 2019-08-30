I look to Rodney Davis as our representative to help put people and country first by clearly and unequivocally speaking out against Donald Trump’s recent remarks on Jews and loyalty.
History has shown that hateful talk can cause people to hurt themselves, target others, alienate and create dangerous situations.
False charges of disloyalty over the centuries have led to Jews being jailed, tortured and murdered.
Standing back observing is not part of the solution. Bad things happen when good people do nothing.
I recently heard Davis speak about the importance of civility. Please join me in asking Davis to denounce the president’s painful and divisive words on anti-Semitism.
This is not about politics but rather about being a decent human being, showing respect and loving your neighbor.
JEANNIE COVERT
Urbana