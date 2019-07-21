I’ve contacted Rep. Rodney Davis a number of times via his website, but his form letter responses have never satisfactorily answered my specific questions. So this time, I’ll ask in a public forum. I won’t expect answers from Davis, but at least News-Gazette readers will know that I’ve asked.
First, Davis is to be commended for his request for candidate Trump to drop from the presidential race three years ago, but why the silence now? He didn’t embody Davis’ family values then. What changed when Trump became president?
Second, there is ample evidence that candidate and President Trump committed crimes during and after the election. Several of his closest advisers are in prison for their criminal acts. Did Davis support President Clinton’s impeachment for the high crimes and misdemeanors of lying about affairs with women he wasn’t married to? If so, is inviting and accepting foreign intervention in our elections a lesser crime? Misuse of campaign funds? Illegal foreign contributions to his inaugural committee?
Third, the constitution gives the House of Representatives the responsibility of the purse. Taxpayers have paid more than $100 million for the president’s golf trips. At his own properties. Foreign dignitaries stay at his properties to court his favor. Will there be an accounting for continuing violations by the president of Article 1, section 9, and Article 2, clause 7?
TIM PRESCOTT
Champaign