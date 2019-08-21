The recent staged event at Parkland College with 13th District Rep. Rodney Davis reminded me of that running fake ambiguity of his stand on health care.
Confined to reading this paper, a fresh observer might get really confused on where Davis stands regarding protection of patients with pre-existing conditions. Davis assures us he is for it; opponents deny it. One might think that this is one of those Dostoevskian psychological dilemmas, or a grand scientific mystery.
It is neither. The answer is on the surface and well documented.
As Republicans in Congress were trying to repeal Obamacare, Davis introduced a bill, HR628, titled “Guaranteed Health Coverage for Pre-Existing Conditions Act of 2017.”
This short bill, in Section 3, allows insurers to charge an individual with a premium based on what their health state would cost on average to cover.
Say, if one has cancer, they’d be charged based on how much it would cost to treat it, completely undermining the underlying risk pooling feature of health insurance.
This brazen bill would allow insurers to price people with pre-existing conditions out of coverage. Health experts said this much at the time.
There is no real question as to what policies Davis aims to advance legislatively, whatever his claims.
The real questions are:
— Which lobbyists supplied Davis with the language of HR628, and
— why media keep treating his shameless gaslighting as some inscrutable policy puzzle, and not as betrayal of American people it is.
YULIY BARISHNIKOV
Urbana