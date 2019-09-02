I am a Jew, and I am afraid. I also have Jewish friends who are afraid, so I am not the only one.
I am a member of the group that went to Rodney Davis’ Champaign office on Aug. 23 to tell him to decry the viciously anti-semitic tweets the president sent recently.
Given the increase in anti-semitic attacks throughout the country in the last few months, this rhetoric, coming from the president of the United States, gives the green light to every white nationalist in the country that it is acceptable to attack Jews.
In Champaign-Urbana, a white nationalist group recently placed posters around campus and downtown Champaign, so for those like state Rep. Brad Halbrook, who do not think that there is a white nationalist issue around here, you are sorely mistaken.
I don’t feel that it is remotely enough for the congressman to answer our concerns by saying that the president should “tone down his rhetoric.” As an elected member of the GOP, Davis’ words carry weight with a Republican president. And the congressman constantly talks about wanting more”civility” in our political discourse.
I want my congressman to publicly state that the president’s words are not civil. This is vitriol, and it is not OK!
MARCI ADELSTON-SCHAFER
Champaign